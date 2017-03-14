Rory McIlroy shares personal letter Arnold Palmer sent him after his first major win

This week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational everyone is focused on honoring the life of the tournament's namesake. Much has been said about the star players who chose to skip the event in the first year since Arnold Palmer's death. But perhaps the biggest star of all, Rory McIlroy, is showing up, and he honored The King in his own way Tuesday on Twitter.

The four-time major champion shared a photo of a framed letter he received from Palmer shortly after McIlroy's first major victory at the 2011 U.S. Open.

In the note, Palmer congratulates the young star on his momentous win before sharing some advice.

"You're now in a position where you have the opportunity to give back to the game that is making you famous and I hope, and certainly feel sure, that you will live up to that obligation in the months and years ahead, " Palmer wrote, before finishing the thought: "Just continue to be yourself. Don't change."

The 2011 triumph at Congressional outside of Washington D.C. was just the beginning for McIlroy, who has since added three more major trophies to his resume.

You can read the full letter below.