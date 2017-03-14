Tour & News

Players honor Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with umbrella logo on gear

GOLF WIRE
44 minutes ago
Arnold Palmer at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Jason Day won by one stroke.
Getty Images

PGA Tour players celebrated Arnold Palmer by adorning his famous umbrella logo on clubs, shirts, bags, and more to kick off the week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. This is the first edition of the tournament to be played without Palmer, who passed away in September at age 87. 

More From the Web

View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN