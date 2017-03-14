Arnold Palmer at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where Jason Day won by one stroke.

PGA Tour players celebrated Arnold Palmer by adorning his famous umbrella logo on clubs, shirts, bags, and more to kick off the week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. This is the first edition of the tournament to be played without Palmer, who passed away in September at age 87.

Tribute to The King this week #ArniesArmy pic.twitter.com/OWKB09wcHL — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) March 13, 2017

Excited to be able to have Arnold Palmer's logo on my @RalphLauren collar this week. @APinv pic.twitter.com/tPiW3ezE5o — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 13, 2017

Check out the new weapons, honoring Arnold Palmer! From titleist vokeywedges Haven't been this… https://t.co/rOb3ZwExKP — Morgan Hoffmann (@Morgan_Hoffmann) March 13, 2017

Love the AP umbrella on the bag this week! Thanks @SrixonGolf #ArnieWould pic.twitter.com/VALbSTkTv2 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) March 13, 2017

Also, will be marking my @Titleist balls with his logo this week. Thanks to @TinCupMarker for making this happening! @APinv pic.twitter.com/yjslSEZntY — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) March 13, 2017