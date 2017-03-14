Phil's greatest major win? It's not what you'd expect

The second part of Phil Mickelson's lengthy interview on "Feherty" aired on Golf Channel Monday night, and in one portion of it host David Feherty asked Mickelson to grade his respective major titles.

Mickelson is a five-time major-winner. His 2004 Masters victory was his first major and the first of his three green jackets. He also won the the 2005 PGA Championship and the 2013 British Open at Muirfield.

But which was he most proud of? The answer was somewhat surprising.

"The 2004 Masters will always be my most important, as it's my first major, and winning the Masters, as an American, puts you in history," Mickelson said. "But the greatest accomplishment in my career is winning the Open, because my game was never suited to that. I liked hitting it high with spin. I would go out and play and I didn't care where the pin was — I was trying to back it up 60 feet because I thought it was cool. A lot of the times I would come off the green and make bogeys, but I didn't care, I just wanted to watch that ball sauce; that was the coolest thing. So I ended up not really having the game for it, and when I came out on Tour, I wasn't suited to play links golf. So ultimately winning that tournament is the greatest feeling of accomplishment for me, because I learned and became successful at a totally different style of play than what I grew up playing."

Mickelson's 2013 British Open victory remains his latest win. For more Feherty clips, click here.