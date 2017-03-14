'There's only one Arnie': Daly to play Bay Hill, pay his respects

John Daly is back at Bay Hill to pay tribute to the King. Daly will play the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week on a sponsor exemption. Although he's been on the Champions tour since turning 50 last year, Daly is returning to the tournament to honor Palmer.

"When things were good I really, really supported Arnie. I always came here. But I've always loved the golf course as well,” he said in an interview with the Golf Channel.

He posted a photo to Twitter Monday in Palmer's office with the caption, "I sure do miss you, my friend!"

Daly also spoke about his connection to Palmer, citing their similarities as two working-class boys who conquered the Tour.

"He never changed; he was very gracious to people," he said. "I wish all of us could be like him, but there’s only one Arnie. Me and Arnie, the blue-collar guys that we were, he wasn't a rich kid growing up, I damn sure wasn't."