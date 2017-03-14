Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, TV schedule, purse

The new statue of Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill will greet guests and players this week, and forever.

The PGA Tour returns to Bay Hill for the 2017 Arnold Palmer Invitational, the first time the tournament will be played without its namesake in attendance. Emotions are high as players seek to honor the King, adding his umbrella logo to their clubs, bags, hats and clothing in an effort to celebrate Palmer's legacy and contributions to the game. Palmer passed away at the age of 87 in September 2016. Expect plenty of attention to be paid to the group teeing off at 1:08 p.m. on Thursday of Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker and Sam Saunders, Palmer's grandson.

What: Arnold Palmer Invitational

Where: Bay Hill Club and Lodge

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Jason Day

Purse: $8.7 million

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

12:20 p.m. – Lucas Glover, David Hearn, Ollie Schniederjans (7:35 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:32 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Greg Owen, Byeong Hun An (7:47 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:44 p.m. – Russell Henley, Kyle Reifers, Wesley Bryan (7:59 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:56 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Rickie Fowler, Graeme McDowell (8:11 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:08 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Saunders (8:23 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:20 p.m. – Brian Stuard, Chris Kirk, Paul Casey (8:35 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:32 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Retief Goosen, Alex Noren (8:47 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:44 p.m. – William McGirt, James Hahn, Branden Grace (8:59 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:56 p.m. – Boo Weekley, Derek Fathauer, Thomas Pieters (9:11 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:08 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, Grayson Murray, Curtis Luck (9:23 a.m., 10th tee Friday)

10th tee

12:20 p.m. – Kevin Na, Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak (7:35 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:32 p.m. – Brian Harman, Martin Laird, John Huh (7:47 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:44 p.m. – Trevor Immelman, Morgan Hoffmann, Cameron Smith (7:59 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:56 p.m. – Cody Gribble, Keegan Bradley, Charles Howell (8:11 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:08 p.m. – Billy Hurley III, Jim Herman, Ernie Els (8:23 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:20 p.m. – Greg Chalmers, Charley Hoffman, Matt Every (8:35 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:32 p.m. – Pat Perez, Rod Pampling, David Lingmerth (8:47 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:44 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Harold Varner III, Matthew Fitzpatrick (8:59 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:56 p.m. – Bud Cauley, Jamie Lovemark, Luke List (9:11 a.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:08 p.m. – Kelly Kraft, Rob Oppenheim, Ryan Ruffels (9:23 a.m., 1st tee Friday)