Masters winners at Augusta National

The Augusta National Invitational Tournament was first played in 1934 at Augusta National Golf Club, the event's home since its inception. Horton Smith won the inaugural event. In 1939 the tournament changed to what it is known as today, the Masters.

The club was co-founded by Clifford Roberts and decorated amateur Bobby Jones. Jack Nicklaus has the most Masters titles with six. His last came in 1986. Below is a complete list of Masters winners.

2017: April 6-9, 2017, at Augusta National Golf Club

2016: Danny Willett, England (283, -5)

2015: Jordan Spieth, United States (270, -18)

2014: Bubba Watson, United States (280, -8)

2013: Adam Scott, Australia (279, -9)*

2012: Bubba Watson, United States (278, -10)*

2011: Charl Schwartzel, South Africa (274, -14)

2010: Phil Mickelson, United States (272, -16)

2009: Angel Cabrera, Argentina (276, -12)*

2008: Trevor Immelmann, South Africa (280, -8)

2007: Zach Johnson, United States (289, +1)

2006: Phil Mickelson, United States (281, -7)

2005: Tiger Woods, United States (276, -12)*

2004: Phil Mickelson, United States (279, -9)

2003: Mike Weir, Canada (281, -7)*

2002: Tiger Woods, United States (276, -12)

2001: Tiger Woods, United States (272, -16)

2000: Vijay Singh, Fiji (278, -10)

1999: Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain (280 -8)

1998: Mark O’Meara, United States (279, -9)

1997: Tiger Woods, United States (270, -18)

1996: Nick Faldo, England (276, -12)

1995: Ben Crenshaw, United States (274, -14)

1994: Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain (279, -9)

1993: Bernhard Langer, Germany (277, -13)

1992: Fred Couples, United States (275, -13)

1991: Ian Woosnam, Wales (277, -11)

1990: Nick Faldo, England (278, -10)*

1989: Nick Faldo, England (283, -5)*

1988: Sandy Lyle, Scotland (281, -7)

1987: Larry Mize, United States (285, -3)*

1986: Jack Nicklaus, United States (279, -9)

1985: Bernhard Langer, Germany (282, -6)

1984: Ben Crenshaw, United States (277, -11)

1983: Seve Ballesteros, Spain (280, -8)

1982: Craig Stadler, United States (284, -4)*

1981: Tom Watson, United States (280, -8)

1980: Seve Ballesteros, Spain (275, -13)

1979: Fuzzy Zoeller, United States (280, -8)*

1978: Gary Player, South Africa (277, -11)

1977: Tom Watson, United States (276, -12)

1976: Raymond Floyd, United States (271, -17)

1975: Jack Nicklaus, United States (276, -12)

1974: Gary Player, South Africa (278, -10)

1973: Tommy Aaron, United States (283, -5)

1972: Jack Nicklaus, United States (286, -2)

1971: Charles Coody, United States (279, -9)

1970: Billy Casper, United States (279, -9)*

1969: George Archer, United States (281, -7)

1968: Bob Goalby, United States (277, -11)

1967: Gay Brewer, United States (280, -8)

1966: Jack Nicklaus, United States (288, E)*

1965: Jack Nicklaus, United States (271, -17)

1964: Arnold Palmer, United States (276, -12)

1963: Jack Nicklaus, United States (286, -2)

1962: Arnold Palmer, United States (280, -8)*

1961: Gary Player, South Africa (280, -8)

1960: Arnold Palmer, United States (282, -6)

1959: Art Wall Jr., United States (284, -4)

1958: Arnold Palmer, United States (284, -4)

1957: Doug Ford, United States (283, -5)

1956: Jack Burke Jr., United States (289, +1)

1955: Cary Middlecoff, United States (279, -9)

1954: Sam Snead, United States (289, +1)*

1953: Ben Hogan, United States (274, -14)

1952: Sam Snead, United States (286, -2)

1951: Ben Hogan, United States (280, -8)

1950: Jimmy Demaret, United States (283, -5)

1949: Sam Snead, United States (282, -6)

1948: Claude Harmon, United States (279, -9)

1947: Jimmy Demaret, United States (281, -7)

1946: Herman Keiser, United States (282, -6)

1945: No tournament

1944: No tournament

1943: No tournament

1942: Byron Nelson, United States (280, -8)*

1941: Craig Wood, United States (280, -8)

1940: Jimmy Demaret, United States (280, -8)

1939: Ralph Guldahl, United States (279, -9)

1938: Henry Picard, United States (285, -3)

1937: Byron Nelson, United States (283, -5)

1936: Horton Smith, United States (285, -3)

1935: Gene Sarazen, United States (282, -6)*

1934: Horton Smith, United States (284, -4)

*Won in playoff