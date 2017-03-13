An environmental group snuck onto a Trump golf course and cut a message into the fifth green.

A group of activists vandalized a Donald Trump-owned golf course in California early Sunday morning in protest of the president’s environmental policies.

According to The Washington Post, an “anonymous environmental activist collective” snuck onto Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes under cover of darkness and used gardening tools to carve the words “NO MORE TIGERS. NO MORE WOODS.” in six-foot tall letters into the fifth green.

The message, the group said, is a response to Trump’s “blatant disregard” for the environment. The president plans to slash the Environmental Protection Agency budget by 25 percent, and his pick to lead the agency, Scott Pruitt, recently questioned whether human activity is a “primary contributor” to global warming, defying the overwhelming consensus from the scientific community.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has already opened an investigation into the incident, sending a deputy to the course to determine whether the action was deliberate or accidental, but that shouldn’t take long.

The group released a video of the caper. Check it out below.