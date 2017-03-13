Tour & News

This Arnold Palmer Mastercard commercial is sure to give you chills

Monday March 13th, 2017
Mastercard has started the hashtag #ArnieWould to commemorate the career and life of Arnold Palmer.
Miss Arnold Palmer? We all do. Thanks to Mastercard, it'll be pretty easy to remember everything The King stood for during his lifetime.

The credit card company that has long been the presenting sponsor of the Arnold Palmer Invitational released a commercial Monday that details the many honorable things Palmer did during his career. Go for the green? Yep. Sign autographs for everyone? Yep.

This will be one of a number of Palmer tributes this week. Good luck getting through this video without getting chills and maybe a tear on your cheek. RIP Arnie.

