Watch a tournament leader get a terrible break for being too good

2 hours ago
Golf is cruel.
In golf, you get your fair share of lucky and unlucky breaks. Here's a very unlucky one that Adam Hadwin had to deal with on Sunday at the Valspar Championship.

Leading playing partner Patrick Cantlay by three at the turn, Hadwin had just a wedge into the 10th green at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead course. His shot was all over the flagstick, but that was the problem. His ball struck the base of the pin — almost dunking into the hole — and rolled to 31 feet away.

Hadwin two-putted for par, but Cantlay birdied to trim the deficit to two. You can watch the shot below.

