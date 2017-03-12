Adam Hadwin is going to the Masters, now he wants his honeymoon deposit back

Adam Hadwin always thought there was a chance he could qualify for the Masters in April, and now that it actually happened he's on to his next task: getting his deposit back for his honeymoon.

Hadwin won the Valspar Championship for his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday and with it came a Masters invite. Although that's also when he and his fiancee, Jessica, were supposed to honeymoon. They are getting married March 24.

"I'm just hoping I get my deposit back," Hadwin said in his press conference, causing the media to break out in laughter. "You laugh like I'm joking; I'm serious here. I understand I won a nice check this week, but I don't like to throw money away. Luckily we were kind of smart about it. We booked refundable airfare tickets, so I can get that back. But the hotel deposit, I might have to work with the Four Seasons on that."

To prove just how fast the 29-year-old, who shot 59 earlier this year, has risen, look no further than the fact that he'll miss the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play for his wedding.

The Match Play takes the top 64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Hadwin was ranked 200th after the Safeway Open, the first event of the 2016-17 season, but he's projected to jump from 98th to 51st after his win. He planned on missing an alternate-field event for his wedding that week, not a lucrative WGC.

"I looked at it as, Hey, we picked it the week of Puerto Rico (Open)," he said. "Not, We picked it the week of the WGC."