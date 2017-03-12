Adam Hadwin edges Patrick Cantlay to win Valspar Championship

Adam Hadwin edged Patrick Cantlay with a par on the 72nd hole to win the Valspar Championship, pick up his first career PGA Tour victory and earn a ticket to next month’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Hadwin entered the day with a four-shot lead over Cantlay, and that lead was down to three at the turn. Hadwin owned a two-shot advantage on the par-4 16th hole, but his drive found the water and a double bogey tied him with Cantlay.

Both parred the 17th and found the fairway with their drives on the par-4 18th, but Cantlay failed to get up and down from a greenside bunker and Hadwin made a short par putt to win. The 29-year-old Canadian closed with an even-par 71.

Cantlay was playing on a medical extension after he missed all of 2016 with a back injury. The former No. 1-ranked amateur made his first PGA Tour start since November 2014 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month.