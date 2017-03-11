President Donald Trump visited his golf club in Potomac Falls, Va., Saturday, hosting a 'partial-Cabinet meeting' to talk homeland security, healthcare and the economy, according to reports.

Trump National meeting attendees included Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were also present.

Reports surfaced earlier Saturday of the President's arrival, many observing that this was Trump's ninth golf club visit since taking office seven weeks ago. The meeting was a 'surprise,' according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

"[Trump] wanted to take some key members of his team out and have a working lunch to talk about the economy [and] some of the issues we're dealing with with homeland security," said Spicer.

Trump heralded gains in the jobs market in February. "We really had a mess and it’s getting straightened out," Mr. Trump said. "We're also talking about health care, which is coming along."

The President has preferred holding business meetings at his various properties, specifically his club at Mar-a-Lago.