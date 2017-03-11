Bryson DeChambeau adopts new putting style, contends at Valspar

Bryson DeChambeau has switched up his putting method once again at the Valspar Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau is employing a new putting method at the Valspar Championship this week, and it seems to be working so far.

The 23-year-old 'Golf Scientist' has been tinkering away at his putting stroke this season, going from side-saddle to traditional and now to 'Matt Kuchar-style' -- using a longer putter while resting the club along his left forearm. So far, that seems to be paying off: DeChambeau starts the weekend tied for eighth at five under par. He hadn't made a cut on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January, and was second to last in strokes gained putting on Tour (-0.962, 211th out of 213).

"It's getting really comfortable," DeChambeau said. "I'm rolling it down my line and seeing a lot of great lines this week and making some putts finally."

After missing the cut at the Honda Classic, DeChambeau got heated with the USGA, who had earlier said one of his putters used in the side-saddle method was non-conforming. DeChambeau put the blame on the USGA but later apologized.

"There's been a lot of things that have been happening lately and I'm finally getting back to playing some good golf," DeChambeau said. "I found a way [to putt] that's worked pretty well and making some putts."

DeChambeau tees off for round three at 1:15 p.m. with Wesley Bryan.