Lydia Ko of New Zealand on the 17th tee during the third round of 2017 HSBC Women's Champions.

After an off-season full of major changes, Lydia Ko is ready to get back into the driver's seat on the LPGA.

The world's top-ranked female golfer joined the GOLF.com podcast to chat everything from her recent split with former coach David Leadbetter, to her preparations for the majors, her pick for the 2017 Masters and more.

Late last year, the 19-year-old cleaned house, changing equipment, hiring a new caddie and splitting with her swing coaches. The changes kept coming and many questioned the successful teen's direction. Ko said the hardest part about all of the new territory was saying goodbye to her old champions.

"Changing coaches was the hardest thing, especially with David," Ko said. "I didn't feel as if David and Sean [Hogan] were just swing coaches, you know. They gave me advice off the golf course and they were a little bit more than just the student-coach relationship. But I feel like I needed some more consistency and I wouldn't mind having another perspective and another person that would see the swing. I think it's been a pretty smooth transition."

Ko, who has had two top-10s and a T46 so far this season, is more than aware of the competition she faces on tour -- particularly in No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn. "She's been playing consistently well. She's got a lot of confidence in her game and she really deserves to have that confidence. She's not only hitting it long, but she's hitting is straight with that length and putting well as well. It's a great combination and I think she is currently the hottest player on tour."

Listen below for more from the LPGA star, including who she picks to win the Masters, what she'd say if President Trump called her up for a round, and more.