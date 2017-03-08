Jim Furyk will be a part of both the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup in the next two years.

Jim Furyk will get more prep in before he leads the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018.

On Tuesday at the Valspar Championship, U.S. Presidents Cup captain Steve Stricker announced Furyk as one of his four assistants for this year’s event at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J. Stricker had already picked Davis Love III, Tiger Woods and Fred Couples as assistants.

"I've been fortunate to be on quite a few of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams, but you never really want to miss out on that opportunity," Furyk said. "I'd love to play my way on to those teams, but if that doesn't happen, I would have a hollow spot not to be able to be there with my friends, with some of the younger players on Tour and be there to help the U.S. team as much as I could. And so it's an honor. I'm glad when I got the call from Steve."

As for their opponents, International captain Nick Price named 2003 Masters winner Mike Weir as his fourth assistant, joining Ernie Els, Geoff Ogilvy and Tony Johnstone.

The Presidents Cup is Sept. 28-Oct. 1.