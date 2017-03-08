Henrik Stenson is one of the few big names at the Valspar Championship, but we won't be seeing him at the WGC-Match Play in two weeks.

Stenson, the sixth-ranked player in the world, said that he is skipping the WGC-Match Play for the second consecutive year because of the change in format that took place in 2015. Instead of a knockout-style bracket, there is now round-robin pool play before deciding who will advance to the Round of 16.

“I was not that keen on the round robin,” Stenson said at the Valspar. “To me, match play is do-or-die. Either I win or I lose. I kind of like that format.”

Overall, Stenson has been a very good player in match-play situations ranging from the WGC event to the Ryder Cup. His career mark is 25-18-5. Of course, the format is only part of the issue. The event's place on the schedule is the other. Stenson played two events in the Middle East to open the year and is crafting his schedule around peaking for the Masters.

"Yeah, I mean, the scheduling is a big part of it," Stenson said. "Given that I want to play the week before Augusta, I've played in the Middle East, I've had a couple weeks off and then I need to pick up some pace and play a few tournaments. Then I have this stretch of three weeks, I need a breather at some point, and that's the week I need to take off then. Like I said, you're not going to have everyone playing every week."