Valspar Championship tee times, TV schedule, purse

Some of the hardest holes in golf follow this statue at Innisbrook.

Welcome back to the Snake Pit.

The 2017 Valspar Championship kicks off Thursday at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course, with defending champ Charl Schwartzel looking to defend his title at the challenging track.

Henrik Stenson returns to play after withdrawing with illness in Mexico last week. He tees off with Schwartzel and Bubba Watson at 7:56 a.m. Thursday. Justin Thomas will look for redemption after narrowly missing what would have been his fourth win of the season in Mexico. He'll play the first two rounds, starting at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, with Daniel Berger and Steve Stricker. Last year's runner-up Bill Haas, defeated in a playoff, tees it up with Matt Kuchar and Gary Woodland at 12:46 p.m. Thursday.

Other notable names in the field include Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk and Jason Dufner. Can they survive one of the toughest closing-hole stretches on Tour?

What: Valspar Championship

Where: Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, Florida

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Charl Schwartzel (7 under par)

Purse: $6.3 million ($1.134 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

6:50 a.m. — Boo Weekley, Chad Campbell, Willy Wilcox

7:01 a.m. — Chez Reavie, David Hearn, Ryan Blaum

7:12 a.m. — Chad Collins, Blayne Barber, Whee Kim

7:23 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Smylie Kaufman, Retief Goosen

7:34 a.m. — Danny Lee, David Lingmerth, K.J. Choi

7:45 a.m. — Cody Gribble, Troy Merritt, Luke Donald

7:56 a.m. — Rod Pampling, J.J. Henry, Chris Kirk

8:07 a.m. — Billy Hurley III, Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

8:18 a.m. — Robert Garrigus, Jason Kokrak, Jon Curran

8:29 a.m. — Michael Thompson, Sean O’Hair, Morgan Hoffmann

8:40 a.m. — Johnson Wagner, Zac Blair, Luke List

8:51 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Grayson Murray, Keith Mitchell

11:40 a.m. — Brendon Todd, Kevin Na, Harold Varner III

11:51 a.m. — Seung-Yul Noh, Carl Pettersson, C.T. Pan

12:02 p.m. — Bryce Molder, Graham DeLaet, Andrew Loupe

12:13 p.m. — Aaron Baddeley, Nick Taylor, Robert Streb

12:24 p.m. — Jason Dufner, Scott Piercy, Charles Howell III

12:35 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Steve Stricker

12:46 p.m. — Bill Haas, Matt Kuchar, Gary Woodland

12:57 p.m. — Brian Harman, Jonas Blixt, Cameron Tringale

1:08 p.m. — Ken Duke, Jason Bohn, Tyrone Van Aswegen

1:19 p.m. — Scott Brown, Jamie Lovemark, Patrick Rodgers

1:30 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Trey Mullinax, Zach Wright

1:41 p.m. — Dominic Bozzelli, Lee McCoy, Jimmy Stanger

10th tee

6:50 a.m. — Russell Henley, Bud Cauley, Steve Wheatcroft

7:01 a.m. — Kyle Stanley, Adam Hadwin, Derek Fathauer

7:12 a.m. — John Senden, Steve Marino, Brett Stegmaier

7:23 a.m. — Jim Herman, Ben Martin, Billy Horschel

7:34 a.m. — Hudson Swafford, Matt Every, Brian Gay

7:45 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els

7:56 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Charl Schwartzel, Bubba Watson

8:07 a.m. — James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Keegan Bradley

8:18 a.m. — Geoff Ogilvy, Daniel Summerhays, Kyle Reifers

8:29 a.m. — John Huh, Freddie Jacobson, Byeong Hun An

8:40 a.m. — Martin Laird, Lucas Glover, Soren Kjeldsen

8:51 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Seamus Power, Beau Hossler

11:40 a.m. — Ben Crane, Harris English, Martin Flores

11:51 a.m. — Spencer Levin, Patton Kizzire, Michael Kim

12:02 p.m. — Ryo Ishikawa, Sung Kang, Cameron Smith

12:13 p.m. — Russell Knox, Steven Bowditch, Nick Watney

12:24 p.m. — Webb Simpson, Stewart Cink, Vijay Singh

12:35 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Graeme McDowell, Hunter Mahan

12:46 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Greg Chalmers, Alex Cejka

12:57 p.m. — Ian Poulter, George McNeill, Ollie Schniederjans

1:08 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Shawn Stefani, Mark Hubbard

1:19 p.m. — Scott Stallings, Ricky Barnes, Wesley Bryan

1:30 p.m. — Sam Saunders, Kelly Kraft, Richy Werenski

1:41 p.m. — J.T. Poston, Rod Perry, Charlie Danielson