An ex-staffer at Clint Eastwood's Tehama Golf Club in California was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison for stealing at least $182,000 from the club, the Mercury News reports.

The former employee, Neal Morton, stole thousands of dollars from the golf club over five years. He also "ruined" the club's financial books in an effort to cover up his crimes. The offense is compounded by the fact that Eastwood paid for Morton's education in accounting, making his rise from golf cart driver to director of business affairs possible. "No good deed goes unpunished," Eastwood said.

Tehama Golf Club opened in 1999. It was designed by Jay Morrish.