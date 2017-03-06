After a brief interruption, the PGA Tour is returning to the Sunshine State for the remainder of its annual Florida swing, starting with the Valspar Championship. Held at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, the event is often one of the toughest non-major tournaments on the schedule.

While this week’s field isn’t a particularly strong one, this event can still be plenty consequential. We are just four weeks from the Masters and the Valspar can often serve as an important source of momentum — just ask Jordan Spieth, who won the event in 2015 before slipping into a green jacket at Augusta just a few weeks later.

Justin Thomas

As we saw at the WGC-Mexico Championship, this young gun is still figuring out how to close on Sundays, but that doesn’t change his fantasy projection for this week. Converging trends are certainly in play, making Thomas one of the clear players to watch as the PGA Tour returns to Florida.

Henrik Stenson

This Swede burned a lot of fantasy managers last week with his mid-tournament withdrawal due to a stomach virus, but there is a bright side: his swing won’t be affected in the long term. For that reason, Stenson is plenty deserving of our attention this week, especially going up against a low-wattage field.

Henrik Stenson will play the Valspar Championship despite withdrawing from last week's tournament during his first round. Getty Images // Keyur Khamar

Bill Haas

Haas gets consistent results year after year, especially at some of the circuit’s mid-to-lower tier events. The six-time PGA Tour winner checks all of the boxes for projected success at the Valspar Championship, so keep an eye out for him — he’s got a great chance to add to that total this week.

Matt Kuchar

It’s always tough to cut this Georgia Tech product from my power rankings, so of course he wasted no time in proving me wrong by notching a solid tie for 20th in Mexico last week. I won’t be making that mistake again — with good form and some solid course history, Kuchar ranks among the marquee names in the field at the Valspar Championship.

Gary Woodland

He didn’t have such a great week down in Mexico, but non-elite players like Woodland can have trouble standing out when they’re surrounded by world-class opponents. The truth is that the Kansas product’s overall form is still good enough to warrant his inclusion on this list, especially given the competition he’ll face.

Graham DeLaet

While his stock has certainly dropped over the past couple of years, you might remember that DeLaet was once lauded as the PGA Tour’s best player without a win on the circuit. Now at 35 years of age, DeLaet is still without a victory, but look out — he’s quietly playing well enough to finally hoist a trophy this week.

Graham DeLaet has three consecutive top 20 finishes on the PGA Tour. Getty Images // Sam Greenwood

Charles Howell III

This Georgia native’s ridiculously consistent early-season run came to an end with a tie for 52nd at the Honda Classic, but cut him some slack — PGA National has never been kind to his game. Howell has no such issues with the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, so look for him to deliver a strong rebound performance this week.

Daniel Berger

Now in his third season on the PGA Tour, Berger has transformed into one of the game’s better American players, taking Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and picking up his first professional victory last year. While he’ll need to raise more trophies if he wants to reach the game’s elite level, we already know that he can compete with the best of them, so he shouldn’t have any trouble standing out at the Valspar Championship this week.

Jason Dufner

It’s hard to believe, but this four-time PGA Tour winner is turning 40 at the end of this month. From Q school to the Ryder Cup, it’s been a bit of a strange career for Dufner, and while he’ll probably never again reach the heights of his major-winning 2013 season, he still has enough game to achieve front-runner status at an event like the Valspar Championship.

Wesley Bryan

Dufner’s career has been strange, but Wesley Bryan takes things to a whole new level. A former trick shot artist, Bryan gave up his gig as an entertainer in favor of the grind of life as a touring pro. So far, the results have been tremendous, and it appears that the sky’s the limit for this 26-year-old South Carolina native.