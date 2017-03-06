A 13-foot bronze statue of the late Arnold Palmer will be displayed at Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Saturday morning, just in time for the following week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The statue, which weighs 1,392 pounds, will be a permanent fixture near the 1st and 10th tees at Bay Hill, where Palmer maintained a home. According to a release, the statue "depicts Palmer as he finishes a powerful swing and was inspired by Palmer's early career, including his 1964 Masters victory."

Sculptor Bruce Wolfe created the statue, spending time with Palmer and gathering more than 100 photos of the King to help him draft a small-scale model. The sculpture took eight months to create, and it was then finished in bronze and moved to the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex at Wake Forest, where it was unveiled during a ceremony attended by Palmer in 2013.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is March 16-19.