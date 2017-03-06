Chances are, Nick Galante's Porsche is traveling too fast for you to jot down Rickie Fowler's social media handles.

We all know Rickie Fowler is an avid action sports fan, but it was Nick Galante’s fandom that fully introduced Fowler to the sports racing world, on the hood of his Porsche.

Galante, a Pebble Beach caddie, had his incredible journey to racing cars profiled by Brentley Romine of Golfweek last week. It begins with a snowboarding accident and continues with Fowler playing a major role as one of Galante's original sponsors.

When Galante, 39, needed additional sponsorship dollars, it was Fowler who joined the team and found his face (and his social media handles) on the hood of Galante’s Porsche. The connection would have never happened if not for Fowler having a connection with Justin Bellinzoni, who owns the No. 17 Porsche Cayman that Galante drives.

"(Justin is) a really good buddy of mine," Fowler told Golfweek. "He’s always been a car guy, (and) he’s had a race team for the last few years. We just help each other out and have some fun. He helps me take care of some of the cars. It’s been fun to have some stuff on the hood of the cars."

So far, so good. Galante, along with his co-driver Spencer Pumpelly, was victorious at the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge Street Tuner last year. As for 2017, he started his racing slate with a third place finish at Daytona in January. You can find the entire article here.