The 81st Masters begins on April 6, 2017, at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., but not every PGA Tour pro gets an invite to golf's biggest major.

The Masters has a long list of qualifying rules, but pros, and amateurs, have numerous opportunities to qualify every year. Below is the unofficial list of players qualified for this year's event, with their qualifying classification listed behind their name. Note, some past champions who earned a lifetime exemption no longer compete.

Invitees, Qualification (As of Feb. 20, 2017)

Byeong Hun An, 18

Daniel Berger, 12, 16, 17, 18

Angel Cabrera, 1

Rafael Cabrera-Bello, 18

Paul Casey, 12, 17, 18

Roberto Castro, 17

Kevin Chappell, 17, 18

Fred Couples, 1

Brad Dalke, 7-B

Jason Day, 4, 5, 12, 15, 17, 18

Jason Dufner, 4, 17

Ernie Els, 3

Matthew Fitzpatrick, 12, 18

Rickie Fowler, 5, 18

Jim Furyk, 13, 18

Toto Gana, 10

Sergio Garcia, 16, 18

Branden Grace, 15 16, 18

Scott Gregory, 8

Emiliano Grillo, 17, 18

Bill Haas, 18

Stewart Hagestad, 11

James Hahn, 16

Tyrrell Hatton, 18

Charley Hoffman, 16

J.B. Holmes, 12, 14, 17, 18

Mackenzie Hughes, 16

Billy Hurley III, 16

Yuta Ikeda, 18

Dustin Johnson, 2, 12, 16, 17, 18

Zach Johnson, 1, 3, 18

Martin Kaymer, 2, 5

Si Woo Kim, 16, 17

Kevin Kisner, 17

Soren Kjeldsen, 12, 18

Russell Knox, 16, 17, 18

Brooks Koepka, 15, 18

Matt Kuchar, 17, 18

Bernhard Langer, 1

Shane Lowry, 13, 18

Curtis Luck, 7-A, 9

Sandy Lyle, 1

Hideki Matsuyama, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18

Will McGirt, 16, 17, 18

Rory McIlroy, 3, 4, 12, 16, 17, 18

Phil Mickelson, 1, 3, 14, 17, 18

Larry Mize, 1

Francesco Molinari, 18

Ryan Moore, 16, 17, 18

Kevin Na, 17, 18

Alex Noren, 18

Sean O’Hair, 17

Mark O’Meara, 1

Jose Maria Olazabal, 1

Louis Oosthuizen, 18

Rod Pampling, 16

Pate Perez, 16

Scott Piercy, 13, 18

Thomas Pieters, 18

Jon Rahm, 16

Patrick Reed, 16, 17, 18

Justin Rose, 2, 6, 12, 18

Charl Schwartzel, 1, 17, 18

Adam Scott, 1, 17, 18

Webb Simpson, 2

Vijay Singh, 1

Brandt Snedeker, 12, 17, 18

Jordan Spieth, 1, 2, 12, 16, 17, 18

Brendan Steele, 16

Henrik Stenson, 3, 18

Steve Stricker, 14

Brian Stuard, 16

Andy Sullivan, 18

Daniel Summerhays, 15

Hudson Swafford, 16

Justin Thomas, 16, 17, 18

Jhonattan Vegas, 16, 17

Jimmy Walker, 4, 17, 18

Bubba Watson, 1, 17, 18

Mike Weir, 1

Lee Westwood, 12, 18

Bernd Wiesberger, 18

Danny Willett, 1, 18

Chris Wood, 18

Gary Woodland, 17, 18

Tiger Woods, 1

Ian Woosnam, 1

Invitation qualifications, according to Masters.com

1. Masters champions (Lifetime)

2. U.S. Open champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

3. British Open champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

4. PGA champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

5. Winners of The Players Championship (Three years)

6. Current Olympic gold medalist (One year)

7. Current U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year); Runner-up (7-B) to the current U.S. Amateur champion

8. Current British Amateur champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

10. Current Latin America Amateur champion

11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

12. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters

13. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open

14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's British Open

15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship

16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters

17. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship

18. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters