Masters 2017: Single day tickets, weekly badge prices

The 2017 Masters is less than one month away.

Just a few tournaments remain in the run-up to the first major of the year. For those who want to catch the action live in person now is the time to get your tickets. The price tag is mighty stiff, though.

Weekly badges are currently priced at $8,595 on Stubhub, as of Sunday evening, with the competition round badges for Thursday through Sunday going for $4,850. According to the site, only 17 weekly badges are available for purchase.

You can find all ticket availability online here and listed below.

Weekly badge: $8,595

Thursday-Sunday badge: $4,850

Thursday-Friday badge: $3,070

Saturday-Sunday badge: $2,887

Sunday: $1,373

Saturday: $1,400

Friday: $1,495

Thursday: $1,700

Wednesday: $1,390

Tuesday: $600

Monday: $470