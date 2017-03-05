Masters 2017: Single day tickets, weekly badge prices

Sunday March 5th, 2017
Getty Images // Andrew Redington
The 2017 Masters is less than one month away.
Just a few tournaments remain in the run-up to the first major of the year. For those who want to catch the action live in person now is the time to get your tickets. The price tag is mighty stiff, though.
Weekly badges are currently priced at $8,595 on Stubhub, as of Sunday evening, with the competition round badges for Thursday through Sunday going for $4,850. According to the site, only 17 weekly badges are available for purchase.
