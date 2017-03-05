Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico Championship for second straight victory

Dustin Johnson pumps his fist after birdieing the 8th hole during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship Sunday.

Dustin Johnson justified his place atop the Official World Golf Ranking.

Johnson shot a final-round three-under 68 to win the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship on Sunday in what was his first start since he became the world's top-ranked player after winning the Genesis Open two weeks ago.

Johnson finished 14 under for the tournament to win his fourth WGC title. Tommy Fleetwood finished second at 13 under.

Johnson and Jon Rahm were tied at 14 under after 15 holes, but Rahm bogeyed the 16th and 17th. Johnson made a two-putt par on the 18th to hold off Fleetwood.

Fifty-four-hole leader Justin Thomas opened the day with a one-shot lead over Johnson, but Thomas shot a three-over 38 on the front nine and fell down the leaderboard. He finished tied for fifth at 11 under.

Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson started the day in contention, but McIlroy was one over par on the front nine, and Mickelson was three over. They both shot an even-par 71 to finish 10 under for the tournament and tie for seventh. It was McIlroy's first start since mid-January. He missed time with a rib injury.