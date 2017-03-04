Justin Thomas aces 13th to tie for lead in Mexico

Justin Thomas aced the par-3 13th during the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Justin Thomas aced the 225-yard par-3 13th hole during the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship Saturday, for his second hole in one.

Thomas jumped up the leaderboard to tie leader Dustin Johnson at 11 under par. Thomas already had three other birdies on his card and just one bogey.

On Thursday, Thomas holed out for birdie on the par-4 fourth from over 100 yards out, after duffing his second shot. The magic continued for the young star, with rounds of 69 and 66 on Thursday and Friday. He's already won twice this year -- back to back wins at the SBS Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open.

When you're hot, you're hot.