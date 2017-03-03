WATCH: Rory McIlroy holes out for eagle from 150 yards

Rory McIlroy is off to a hot start in his first tournament after being sidelined due to injury, and it got even hotter on the par-4 14th hole Friday.

After shooting 67 on Thursday in the first round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, McIlroy had reached seven under and was within one shot of the lead when he crushed his drive at the 14th in round 2, leaving him about 150 yards to the hole. The four-time major champion took a swipe at the ball and nervously watched it as it flew slightly offline. But then the ball landed on the bank 20 feet left of the hole, bounced sideways and rolled into the cup.

The surprise eagle gave Rory the temporary lead at nine under. Watch the shot below.