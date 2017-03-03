Phil Mickelson's brother was on hand to fill in after caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay fell ill at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Phil Mickelson's brother Tim was ready and able to lend a helping hand, hopping on Lefty's bag for the second round of the WGC-Mexico Championship after his regular caddie, Jim 'Bones' Mackay, fell ill.

Bones left during Phil's round, reportedly due to food poisoning. Tim was following Jon Rahm, who he represents at Lagardere Sports, and was able to quickly fill in for his older brother.

Mickelson shot a four under par 67 Thursday to share a six-way tie for the lead going into Friday's second round.

Back in December, Bones told No Laying Up that the only other tournament he has missed was a WGC at Valderrama over a decade ago.

Tim, the former head coach of ASU's men's golf program, joined Lagardare just last summer. His first client, Rahm, has shot up the ranks since his professional debut in 2016, carding two top-tens and a win so far this season.

