We'll need to wait a little longer for a Michael Jordan golf course.

The NBA superstar's proposed track in Hobe Sound, Fla., is up for a second review after the initial plan failed to meet county regulations, according to a TCPalm.com report.

The $15-20 million, members-only project would be built on a vacant citrus farm south of Atlantic Ridge State Park and north of Hobe Sound Polo Club. Martin County is reviewing a second application after the first failed to meet both technical and environmental requirements. While the proposed site does not interfere with Florida wetlands, there are wetlands directly north and east of the site that would need to be protected.

Before getting the green light, the plan would also need to be presented at two public hearings. Martin County staff says they will release the findings of the second application in April.