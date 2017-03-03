Jordan Spieth shot even par for his first competitive round at the Club de Chapultapec.

The benefit of PGA Tour players playing a course they’ve barely seen before offers the TV viewer potential for shots we’ve never seen before. Enter the WGC-Mexico Championship and short game wizard Jordan Spieth.

Spieth had turned around his second round with a birdie and eagle on the 14th and 15th holes at Club de Chapultapec when his approach on the 16th hole fell short of the green. From 30 feet, Spieth played a shot far left of the hole. It looked odd, but not to him. As the no. 6 player in the world talked toward the green, the ball started rolling back to the hole.

​

Rolling, and rolling, and rolling, and rolling…all the way into the cup for a birdie. Check out the brilliant play below. It moved Spieth to two under for the event.