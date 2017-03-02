Tour & News

WATCH: Justin Thomas holes out 100-yard punch shot from rough

2 hours ago
Justin Thomas wowed crowds with an impressive 100 yard+ hole out in Mexico.
Justin Thomas continues to awe us.

The young star wowed crowds during the first round of the WGC-Mexico Championship at the Club de Golf Chapultepec with an impressive hole-out from the par-4 fourth's rough -- and it came on a punch shot. Thomas hit a 371-yard tee shot that left him in the right rough with 149 yards to the pin. But he duffed his second shot 48 yards farther into the rough, shrugging in frustration.

No matter. Thomas made up for his second by bouncing his third shot over the first cut and onto the green, where the ball tracked briskly into the hole for a birdie.

Thomas's second shrug was a bit more lighthearted after that one.

Check out the clip below.

