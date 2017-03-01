WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, TV schedule, purse

The first World Golf Championship event of 2017 has arrived, but it won't be played in the United States.

The WGC-Mexico Championship begins Thursday at a brand new course, Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, after the tournament moved from Trump Doral. Adam Scott is the defending champ, finishing 12 under at Doral last year to beat Bubba Watson by one.

Scott tees off with Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson for his first round at 1:53 p.m. EST on Thursday.

While the WGC brings together the top players in the world, it’s also the return of one of golf’s biggest stars in Rory McIlroy. McIlroy hasn’t played since a rib injury sidelined him in mid-January. He’s grouped with Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama for a 12:36 p.m. tee time Thursday. They are followed by another marquee grouping of Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Sergio Garcia at 12:47 p.m. Full tee times are below.

What: WGC-Mexico Championship

Where: Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

When: Thursday-Sunday

Defending champion: Adam Scott (12 under, 276 at Trump Doral)

Purse: $9.75 million ($1.66 million winner)

TV SCHEDULE (EST)

Thursday: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 2-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 12-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC)

THURSDAY TEE TIMES (EST)

1st tee

12:03 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Brendan Steele (1:20 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:14 p.m. – Ross Fisher, K.T. Kim, Matthew Griffin (1:31 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:25 p.m. – Thorbjorn, Olesen, Daniel Berger, Sam Brazel (1:42 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:36 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Soren Kjeldsen, Jeunghun Wang (1:53 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:47 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez, Mike Hendry (2:04 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

12:58 p.m. – Pablo Larrazabal, Chris Wood, Kevin Chappell (2:15 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:09 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rafa Cabrera Bello (12:03 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:20 p.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Robert Diaz, J.B. Holmes (12:14 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:31 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Brandt Snedeker, Louis Oosthuizen (12:25 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:42 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Branden Grace, Russell Knox (12:36 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

1:53 p.m. – Henrik Stenson, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott (12:47 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:04 p.m. – Alex Noren, Patrick Reed, Justin Rose (12:58 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

2:15 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Jim Furyk, Thomas Pieters (1:09 p.m., 10th tee Friday)

10th tee

12:03 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Brandon Stone, Bill Haas (1:20 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:14 p.m. – Matt Kuchar, Jimmy Walker, Brooks Koepka (1:31 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:25 p.m. – Danny Willett, Bubba Watson, Paul Casey (1:42 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:36 p.m. – Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama (1:53 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:47 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia (2:04 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

12:58 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Martin Kaymer, Gary Woodland (2:15 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:09 p.m. – Scott Hend, Jhonattan Vegas, Si Woo Kim (12:03 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:20 p.m. – Roberto Castro, Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan (12:14 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:31 p.m. – Lee Westwood, Kevin Na, Marcus Fraser (12:25 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:42 p.m. – Hideto Tanihara, Richard Sterne, Scott Piercy (12:36 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

1:53 p.m. – Zach Johnson, Bernd Wiseberger, Byeong Hun An (12:47 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:04 p.m. – Yuta Ikeda, Ryan Moore, Fabrizio Zanotti (12:58 p.m., 1st tee Friday)

2:15 p.m. – William McGirt, David Lipsky, Sean O’Hair (1:09 p.m., 1st tee Friday)