Rules of Golf: Pros have love-hate relationship with proposed changes

Wednesday March 1st, 2017
2:06 | Rules of Golf
New Rules: Reduction of "ball moved" penalties

Not surprisingly, pro golfers near and far had opinions to share about the USGA/R&A's proposed rules changes, which would go into effect in 2019. Tiger Woods said that the new rules would benefit the game, Ian Poulter applauded the modern changes (but still thinks there is work to be done), and Daniel Berger was unsure about some of the tweaks. To read more about the proposed changes, check out our coverage of the 9 things you need to know and what the changes really mean

