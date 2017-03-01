Not surprisingly, pro golfers near and far had opinions to share about the USGA/R&A's proposed rules changes, which would go into effect in 2019. Tiger Woods said that the new rules would benefit the game, Ian Poulter applauded the modern changes (but still thinks there is work to be done), and Daniel Berger was unsure about some of the tweaks. To read more about the proposed changes, check out our coverage of the 9 things you need to know and what the changes really mean.

Lots of thought & hard work by @USGA and @RandA to modernize our rules. Great work to benefit the game. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2017

Agree with this. Some rules good, others not crazy about ( fixing spike marks will be abused, grounding club in bunkers) https://t.co/egpjlRm6V9 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 1, 2017

Happy to see @USGA trying to simplify the rules and make the game more enjoyable. — Jim Furyk (@jimfuryk) March 1, 2017

Love these new rule changes by the @RandA and @USGA hopefully they are accepted. These make everything less confusing, should help a lot — Zac Blair (@z_blair) March 1, 2017

I hope the @RandA & @USGA now stop these books we can buy. Too much time is wasted trying to work out the line of the putt. Speed up play. pic.twitter.com/PEk0YlicIJ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) March 1, 2017

@LukeDonald @IanJamesPoulter

Yes, but then they're going to allow us to repair spike damage on greens! That WON'T speed up play!!" — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) March 1, 2017

Maybe there should be professional rules and amateur rules because I'm not getting a good vibe about some of these proposed changes — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) March 1, 2017

@GolfweekNichols I disagree! Lining players up has nothing to do with pace of play. I get 40 sec I should be able to do what I want — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) March 1, 2017

@ronsirak @LPGA I totally disagree. I'm a VERY fast player and I get lined up. I really need that! That's not the reason everyone is slow! — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) March 1, 2017

@Karrie_Webb I'm sorry but I need it. And I'm fast. That's not the Reason people are slow — Brittany Lincicome (@Brittany1golf) March 1, 2017

Huge changes made by the @usga and @RandA! I'm here for it! Great for the game! — Cheyenne Woods (@Cheyenne_Woods) March 1, 2017

Great changes on simplifying golf rules by @RandA and @USGA — C. T. Pan (@ctpan63) March 1, 2017