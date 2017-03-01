This weekend you can have a date with Arnie.

NBC will air an hour-long special at 1 p.m. EST Sunday afternoon simply titled "Arnold Palmer."

"In short, his game and his life were extraordinary," narrates Rich Lerner in the trailer below. The show will detail the life of Palmer, from his personality to his seven major championships to his impact as a businessman.

As it became clear shortly after his passing in late September, few lives have been lived in the world of athletics that can rival that of Palmer. Until Sunday arrives, enjoy this touching obit from Michael Bamberger.