The Donald Ross-designed Seminole Golf Club attracts some of the world's top talent at its annual pro-member.

It's one of pro golf’s most exclusive events, but you won’t find it on the Tour schedule.

Some of the game’s biggest stars, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, teed it up in the Seminole Golf Club Pro-Member on Monday.

The annual pro-member tournament at the intensely private club in Juno Beach, Fla., routinely attracts top-tier talent as Tour pros make the proverbial turn in the Florida Swing.

It is surely the most competitive member-guest event in golf, but it was reinstated amateur Alan Fadel and Web.com pro Bo Hoag who emerged atop the loaded field, defeating Fox Sports producer Mark Loomis and four-time Tour winner Steve Flesch by a shot.

Flesch, clearly pleased with his finish, tweeted the full results.

Great day at Seminole Pro-Member. Think I picked up some much needed World Ranking Points too! pic.twitter.com/keLY7V80By — InTheFlesch (@Steve_Flesch) February 28, 2017