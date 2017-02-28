Behind almost every golf champion, there's a golf coach. For Jordan Spieth, that man is Cameron McCormick.

A native of Australia, McCormick first came to the U.S. to play junior college golf, and he eventually found himself coaching one of the best players in the world. Somewhere in between, he failed as a golfer (his words!) and studied the game's greatest teachers.

McCormick joins the GOLF.com Podcast this week to discuss his coaching tactics, his own prep for the Masters and his two-time major winning client. You can find that and more in the podcast below.

McCormick and Sean Zak discuss the following topics:

0:55 -- His start in golf

2:45 -- Why he chose teaching

7:15 -- His relationship with Jordan Spieth

10:45 -- How he challenges Spieth

13:05 -- What he and Spieth worked on most this offseason

23:15 -- The keys to spotting potential

27:05 -- How coaches can improve pace of play

29:55 -- How Spieth should approach the Masters this year

32:50 -- What his Masters tune-up session with Spieth includes