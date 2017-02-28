Does a drastic change in elevation help golfers hit the ball farther?

Justin Thomas is telling us yes.

Thomas, who is in Mexico City for this week’s World Golf Championship-Mexico, posted some crazy driving numbers to his Instagram account on Tuesday. According to the TrackMan, Thomas carried the ball 355.9 yards and his drive was 383.8 yards total.

The monster drive is partly due to the location of Club de Golf Chapultepec, which is located in mountain terrain and rests about 7,500 feet above sea level.

Even though Thomas stands just 5'10" and weighs about 145 pounds, he ranks eighth on the Tour in driving distance (308.2 yards) this season. But this justifies just how much a major elevation change can affect ball flight. Get ready for some big drives this week.