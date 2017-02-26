Tiger Woods texted Rickie to 'go get it done' at Honda

Rickie Fowler held a four-shot lead heading into Sunday at The Honda Classic, but it’s never easy to sleep on a lead.

Besides there being a lot to think about, there’s also a lot of text messages to respond to. During his press conference Sunday, Fowler said he had a bunch of well-wishers Saturday night: Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy among them. He also received a message from 14-time major-champ Tiger Woods.

"(Woods) texted me last night, as well, and told me to go get it done," Fowler said. "Like I said, it's great to have the backing of my peers. Like I said, it's motivating to see them play well, as well."

Fowler listened to his peers, shooting a one-over 71, which was good enough for his fourth win on the PGA Tour.