The Symetra Tour, the Road to the LPGA, is set for a number of firsts on Sunday, March 12. For starters, they will be providing fans a live broadcast of tournament play for the very first time. Second, that live broadcast will exist exclusively on Facebook Live via the LPGA’s Facebook page, a first in the golf media space. And lastly, this revolutionary broadcast will be captained by golf’s first all-female broadcast team.

Golf Channel regulars Karren Stupples, Bailey Chamblee and Sara Brown will join LPGA.com’s Amy Rogers for what is sure to be an exciting day of golf.

The tour’s chief business officer, Mike Nichols, had this to say about the Facebook broadcast:

“The Facebook Live platform has emerged as a viable way – both from a distribution and economical standpoint – for professional sports organizations like ours to attract a larger audience. This is really cutting edge. We’re excited about this broadcast, and are exploring long-term options to broadcast more events.”