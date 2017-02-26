Rickie Fowler finds success with shortened driver

Rickie Fowler's cut-down driver has him in the driver's seat at the Honda Classic.

Rickie Fowler is borrowing an idea from his good friend Jimmy Walker at The Honda Classic this week: he's playing with a shortened driver.

Jimmy Walker cut his driver down earlier this year at the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii and credited a hot start to the change. Fowler has now followed suit and with his Cobra driver, cut from 44 1/2 inches to 43 1/2 inches, has hit 31 of 42 fairways through three rounds at PGA National.

After his Friday round, Fowler spoke to the media about his move to the shorter driver, and the way he explained it makes a lot sense.

"It's been a good week so far with driver,” Fowler said. “And the reason I did that was start -- I played short with my irons, my 5-wood and 3-wood are both short and if you look at the progression of my 5-wood and 3-wood to where my driver was, they are roughly an inch apart except when I went to 3-wood and driver. Right now it's actually at a perfect progression and they are all roughly the same swing weight.”

Not quite as advanced as the science behind DeChambeau’s single-length irons, but the reasoning is logical.

With the shorter driver, Fowler is back to playing a fade off the tee, which may also be contributing to his success at the Jack Nicklaus designed PGA National; the Golden Bear loves the fade.

Rickie Fowler tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Honda Classic. Screengrab, Golf Channel