Rickie Fowler apologizes to fans for not signing autographs

Rickie Fowler walks on the second hole during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort.

Rickie Fowler loves his fans. Fowler posted to his Instagram account to preemptively apologize for not being able to sign autographs after his round on Saturday. "Hey guys I'm really sorry I couldn't get out to sign after my round... I was in media for over an hour and I still needed to get my post round therapy and dinner," he wrote. Fowler currently leads at the Honda Classic by four shots, a feat that some are attributing to his use of a shorter driver.

Fowler captioned the post with an enthusiastic message: "The crowds were awesome out there today!! Tomorrow is going to be a tough afternoon but can't wait!!" He tees off at 1:45pm.

