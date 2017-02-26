Rickie Fowler picked up his fourth career PGA Tour victory on Sunday, but it wasn't as smooth as the four-stroke barrier indicates.

He started the day with a four-shot lead and won the Honda Classic by that much, but Fowler, who was 0 for 4 in converting 54-hole leads or co-leads entering Sunday, shot a two-over 37 on the front nine and saw his lead slip to one at times. He made long birdie putts on 12 and 13 and added another birdie on 16, but he plunked one in the water on 17, bogeying the final two holes coming in.

During the NBC telecast, the always-opinionated Johnny Miller critiqued Fowler's finish.

"A win is a win, but you've got to learn to finish out Sundays like a true champion," Miller said. "He hasn't learned how to do that yet."

In his press conference, Fowler was asked specifically about Miller's comments.

"Well, I started with a four-shot lead and I still won by four, so I didn't play great," he said. "It wasn't a pretty round, but we got the job done. A win's a win."

It was Fowler's first win since the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship. He now has seven professional victories and is projected to jump into ninth in the World Ranking.

Johnny Miller said that Rickie Fowler still has work to do when it comes to closing tournaments. Chris Condon/PGA Tour

