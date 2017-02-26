Jhonattan Vegas made an ace on the 15th hole at the Honda Classic on Sunday, helping him to climb the leaderboard to T10 in the final round. He's currently seven shots behind leader Rickie Fowler, who tees off at 1:45pm. Vegas recovered from a bogey on 14 to make his hole in one, the second of the tournament. Scott Stallings also made an ace on the 15th on Thursday. Before this week, the 15th had not succumbed to a hole-in-one since the tournament moved to PGA National in 2007.

