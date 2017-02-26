Jack Nicklaus 'puzzled' by Tiger Woods's situation

When Tiger Woods decides to return to the PGA Tour is a mystery these days, and the greatest major champion to ever play doesn't know what to think of Woods's situation either.

Eighteen-time major-winner Jack Nicklaus, who is also the architect of PGA National's champion course, the site of this week's Honda Classic, joined NBC's Johnny Miller and Dan Hicks in the booth on Sunday and weighed in on Woods.

While Nicklaus at first said he doesn't "have a take" on Woods, he said he was "a bit puzzled" by the situation.

"I've seen Tiger a little bit in the last several months, not in the last month or two," he said. "He looked great. Physically he looks fantastic … but he goes and plays and then he either physically can't make it, or mentally and physically maybe they work together — I don't really know, and I'm not sure he knows. It's sad to me cause he's such a great talent, he's a good kid. He's got so much ability and I'm sad to see it happen to him. I hope he gets it corrected."

Woods was supposed to play last week's Genesis Open as well as this week's Honda but pulled out of both due to back spasms, which also caused him to WD from Dubai earlier this month. The spasms were so severe that he canceled his press conference at the Genesis, which is an event his foundation hosts. His agent, Mark Steinberg, said last week that Woods's doctors told the 14-time major champ to "just stay horizontal."