Bryson DeChambeau hints that USGA is reason he abandoned side-saddle putting

Bryson DeChambeau has always done things his own way in his golf career, the best example being his use of one-length shafts on all of his irons. In December, DeChambeau added another quirk to his game: side-saddle putting.

After two months of using the odd technique in competition, DeChambeau abandoned it this week at the Honda Classic.

The young pro had this to say on Friday about his decision: "the USGA essentially doesn't like me doing it... I'm pretty much done with it. They're not a good organization, and you can quote me on that. I'm part of their family and as family it's very frustrating to see them stunt the growth of the game."

Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt before employing his side-saddle putting technique at the 2017 Sony Open. Getty Images

USGA spokesman Janeen Driscoll had this to say when contacted by Golf Digest: "We talked to Bryson in mid-January to discuss both his putter and his method of stroke," USGA spokesperson Janeen Driscoll said via email. “In that conversation we confirmed that his method of stroke (side-saddle) was fully compliant within the Rules of Golf, and he could feel confident in continuing to employ that method."

It's hard to say whether the USGA is truly to blame, but he is currently ranked 194th in strokes gained: putting on the PGA Tour, which suggest the side-saddle technique wasn't quite working out for him.