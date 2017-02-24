Watch: Brooks Koepka breaks driver out of anger at Honda Classic

Brooks Koepka snaps his driver during the second round of the Honda Classic.

Brooks Koepka punishes drives -- and drivers, apparently.

Koepka, who ranks 10th in driving distance this season on the PGA Tour, seemed to be struggling a bit with the big stick in his hometown event. Koepka had hit just two of 20 fairways after missing right on the 11th hole at the Honda Classic. When Friday's round wasn't improving and his driver failed him yet again, he decided to take it completely out of his hands for the rest of Friday by snapping the shaft with his foot.

Well, that’s one way to do it… #BrooksWasHere