Rory McIlroy's return to the PGA Tour is now imminent.

The 27-year-old plans to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and added the Travelers Championship to his schedule for June, an event he has never played before.

"I'm delighted that the Travelers Championship is part of my schedule this year. It'll be such a great experience," McIlroy said in a press release. "The course should really set up well for my game and I'm really looking forward to teeing it up there in June against some of the Tour's best players."

That course is TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. As for the Arnold Parlmer Invitational, McIlroy has played the event each of the last two years, finishing T11 in 2015 and T27 in 2016. Adding these events suggests McIlroy is near ready to return to competition following a hiatus due to a fractured rib.

According to an interview published in the Guardian Monday, McIlroy's eyes are set on again becoming world no. 1.