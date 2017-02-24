Pat Perez created controversy earlier this week after taking a dismal view of Tiger Woods's career prospects. In a Thursday Instagram post and interview with ESPN.com, he fired back at critics and claimed his comments were taken out of context.

On his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday, Perez said that Woods "knows he can't beat anybody" and would only keep appearing at tournaments to keep his brand and name relevant. "But he’s got this new corporation that he started, so he’s got to keep his name relevant to keep the corporation going. He’s going to show up to a few events, he’s going to try to play," Perez said. "If he doesn’t play Augusta, then it’s over. I can tell you that right now."​

On Instagram Thursday, Perez called himself Woods's "biggest fan" and said that his initial comments were misrepresented. He also told ESPN.com, "I had an opinion on Tiger, and I said it. No one wants to see Tiger come back, compete and win again more than me." Perez also compared himself to Fuzzy Zoeller, who became embattled after making controversial comments about Woods in 1997: "Now I know kind of how Fuzzy Zoeller felt, but I was praising [Woods], and I'm still getting killed by all these people for an opinion I had on our radio show," he said.

Woods has not played since withdrawing before the second round of the Dubai Desert Classic on Feb. 3.

Read more: Pat Perez is back in the winner's circle and sticking it to the haters