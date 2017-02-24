Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on January 20, 2017.

When President Donald Trump met with the leaders of several U.S. manufacturing firms on Thursday, he used the occasion to boast about his golf game.

As the business leaders introduced themselves, Trump stopped General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt and prompted him to share his recollection of Trump’s hole-in-one with the panel.

Here’s the transcript of their exchange.

Immelt: Great to be here. Look forward to really working with you on creating more manufacturing ...

Trump: Jeff actually watched me make a hole-in-one. Can you believe that? Should you tell that story?

Immelt: Uh, we were trying to talk President Trump into doing "The Apprentice." That was my assignment when we owned NBC. President Trump goes up to a par-3 on his course. He looks at the three of us and says, 'You realize, of course, I'm,the richest golfer in the world.' ... Then [he] gets a hole-in-one. So I have to say, I've seen the magic before. So ...

Trump: It's a crazy. It's a crazy– no, I actually said I was "the best golfer of all the rich people," to be exact, and then I got a hole-in-one. So it was sort of cool. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Check out the full clip below.