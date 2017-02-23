Martin Slumbers is thinking of ways to speed up the game of golf.

The R&A is signaling that it's high time to help golf pick up speed.

According to The Scotsman, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the 36-hole stroke-play qualifier of this year's British Amateur will implement "ready golf," an initiative that encourages golfers to play their ball when ready without waiting for the golfer farthest from the hole.

"Pace of play is something that we've been talking about extensively in the last 12 months," Slumbers said. "The more evidence that I've seen this year, the more I'm going to continue talking about it because I think it is increasingly important to the development of the game."

The British Amateur moves to match play after stroke play. It's scheduled for June 19-24 at Royal St. George's.