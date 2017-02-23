Pat Perez shared some strong opinions on Tiger Woods's future on his radio show "Out of Bounds" this week.

Pat Perez has some strong opinions about Tiger Woods, and he's not afraid to share them.

The two-time Tour winner spoke candidly this week on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio about the forecast for Woods’s career on the course in light of his recent withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic.

"The bottom line is, he knows he can’t beat anybody," Perez said. "But he’s got this new corporation that he started, so he’s got to keep his name relevant to keep the corporation going. He’s going to show up to a few events, he’s going to try to play. He’s gotta go out there and show the Monster Bag, he’s going to show the TaylorMade driver. He’s going to get on TV, he’s got the Nike clothes, he’s gotta keep that stuff relevant. But the bottom line is he knows he can’t beat anybody. He knows it."

After his WD in Dubai, Woods pulled out of the Genesis Open and this week’s Honda Classic due to ongoing back spasms. His agent Mark Steinberg said Woods was also unable to attend a press conference scheduled for last week because doctors had advised him to "stay horizontal."

Perez, who co-hosts the show "Out of Bounds" with Michael Collins, didn't stop there. If Woods doesn't play the Masters at Augusta National this year, just six weeks away, Perez thinks Woods will call it a career.

"If he doesn’t play Augusta, then it’s over. I can tell you that right now," Perez said. "Personally, I don’t think you’ll see him again this year. I think he’s out. I don’t think you’ll see him again."

Perez joined the GOLF.com Podcast in November and shared other thoughts on what it was like playing with Woods as an amateur in California and how he wishes the media would pay less attention to Woods's comebacks and more attention to the younger generation of players currently dominating the Tour.

